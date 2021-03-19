TDP hails High Court relief to Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Friday welcomed the stay order issued by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on the CID probe into the case relating to alleged irregularities committed by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister P. Narayana.

Ramaiah asserted that the court stayed the CID probe just because the 'concocted case' was filed against Naidu without having any prima facie evidence. It was pathetic that the additional advocate general had no convincing answers when the judge asked whether the CID found any strong evidence in preliminary investigation or whether the assignment farmers suffered any losses under the Amaravati land pooling.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, the TDP leader said that the court's stay order once again clarified how the Jagan regime was bent upon filing motivated cases in order to take revenge against Chandababu Naidu. Even the judge asked how the case was booked when no assignment farmer had filed the complaint and not even the CRDA. Moreover, the farmers were paid compensation under the land pooling agreement.

Ramaiah advised the YSRCP Ministers not to make funny statements like why Chandrababu Naidu got court stay instead of facing the CID probe to come clean on the allegations. If that was the ruling YCP stand, then CM Jagan Reddy should have stayed back in the Chanchalguda jail without taking bail in the Rs 43,000 cr illegal assets cases probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Ramaiah criticised Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy and said as just a court bird and eternal litigant who was busy deriving sadistic pleasure out of court cases, demolitions and destruction. Jagan Reddy was getting thoroughly defamed thanks to the silly court cases being filed by this MLA. Alla had filed countless false cases on the Amaravati Capital land pooling, green belt, vote-for-note case, Kondaveeti Vagu project, flood-proneness of Amaravati, Hailand project, TDP Mangalagiri office and so on.