Live
- President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Rajasthan DSP's son among 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested in SI exam paper leak case
- Valencia CF vs Getafe CF: Bordalas returns to Mestalla for a direct duel in the race for a European place
- NPCI, IISc join hands to conduct joint research on blockchain, AI
- Tata Power installs 1,000 green energy-powered EV charging points in Mumbai
- Shriya Saran: Even SRK was an outsider when he entered the industry
- SC raps ex-Uttarakhand minister, DFO over illegal felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve
- LS polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav flags off 29 'rathas'
- Pooja Hegde enjoys the 'now' as she drops photos of her Goa vacation
- Delhi High Court orders reinstatement of SSB constable dismissed for suicide attempt amid depression
Just In
TDP hold BC rally on Tuesday amid BC Jayaho program
A public meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Mangalagiri addressed the concerns of the Backward Classes (BCs) community. The rally...
A public meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Mangalagiri addressed the concerns of the Backward Classes (BCs) community. The rally was led by Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, the TDP in-charge of Kovuru Constituency.
During the meeting, Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy emphasized the TDP's commitment to advocating for the rights and advancement of BCs in the state. He highlighted the historical support of TDP leaders such as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu in championing the cause of BCs.
Reddy criticized the current government, alleging that BCs have been cheated and their funds and rights have been unjustly taken away. He stressed the importance of the TDP coming back into power to ensure the development of BCs in the state.
Reddy announced that a declaration outlining the TDP's plans for the BC community will be made once the party regains power. The Jayaho Sabha served as a platform for the TDP to reaffirm its commitment to addressing the needs of BCs and working towards their empowerment.