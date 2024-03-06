TDP hold BC rally on Tuesday amid BC Jayaho program

A public meeting organised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Mangalagiri addressed the concerns of the Backward Classes (BCs) community. The rally was led by Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, the TDP in-charge of Kovuru Constituency.

During the meeting, Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy emphasized the TDP's commitment to advocating for the rights and advancement of BCs in the state. He highlighted the historical support of TDP leaders such as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu in championing the cause of BCs.

Reddy criticized the current government, alleging that BCs have been cheated and their funds and rights have been unjustly taken away. He stressed the importance of the TDP coming back into power to ensure the development of BCs in the state.

Reddy announced that a declaration outlining the TDP's plans for the BC community will be made once the party regains power. The Jayaho Sabha served as a platform for the TDP to reaffirm its commitment to addressing the needs of BCs and working towards their empowerment.