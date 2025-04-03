TDP Intensifies Nominated Post Appointments, AMC Chairmen to Be Filled Soon

The process of filling nominated posts within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has gained significant momentum, with leadership preparing for crucial appointments of Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) chairmen. On the 28th of last month, TDP announced chairmen for 47 out of a total of 218 AMCs as part of the first phase of this initiative.

Sources indicate that preparations are underway to appoint an additional 50 AMC chairmen within the next few days, with the remaining appointments expected to be finalized within 15 days. The delay in filling these posts is attributed to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's careful approach; he is reportedly gathering feedback from grassroots levels to ensure that the selection process is done with due diligence.

In a bid to acknowledge the efforts of dedicated party workers, extensive measures are being undertaken to ensure fair representation in the appointments. Alongside the AMC positions, there is also speculation that temple committees may soon be announced, signaling a comprehensive strategy for leadership across various sectors.

Following the AMC appointments, the TDP leadership will shift its focus to filling positions in the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), of which there are approximately 2,250 across the state. These PACS have not seen new elections since 2013 and have been managed by nominated chairmen or interim officials since then.

As the TDP moves forward, all eyes are on the appointments, with the party aiming to reinforce its organizational structure and engage more actively with local constituencies.