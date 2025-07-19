TDP is always committed to irrigating Seema, asserts minister

Banakacharla (Nandyal distrtict):Roadsand buildings, infrastructure minister B C Janardhan Reddy released Krishna river waters from the Banakacharla Complex into the Srisailam Right Branch Canal (SRBC), as part of efforts to channel water to the Gorukallu reservoir.

Speaking at a public meeting following the event on Friday, Janardhan Reddy, joined by MLAs Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and Gitta Jayasurya, expressed optimism over the seasonal rains aiding water availability and emphasised the state government’s commitment to sustainable irrigation.

The minister praised the TDP’s legacy, noting that from the era of NT Rama Rao to current leader N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP has consistently initiated and completed local irrigation projects that directly benefit farmers.

Highlighting the Gorukallu reservoir, he stated that while successive governments had failed to complete it, the project was revived and strengthened during the TDP regime (2014–2019) with over Rs 300 crore in investments. Initially designed for 6 tmc ft water, the reservoir’s capacity was expanded to 12 tmf ft under TDP’s leadership, an extraordinary achievement, he remarked.

Reddy explained the strategic use of Krishna waters for irrigation in Kadapa and Chittoor districts via the SRBC canal, and reiterated the importance of utilising surplus waters by channeling them to the Avuku reservoir through the Galeru-Nagari system, eventually reaching Pulivendula.

Janardhan Reddy said that their government is driven by genuine concern for Rayalaseema farmers, unlike the previous regime which ignored critical works and diverted attention from projects like the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi.

He further noted that despite having seven YSRCP MLAs in Nandyal Parliament constituency during the previous government, none of them secured funds for canal expansion works. In contrast, the current government has swiftly mobilised Rs 2.35 crore for urgent repairs to the Gorukallu reservoir and sanctioned Rs 22 crore for canal maintenance, executed directly by the department, not via contractors. He called upon officials and water user association leaders to ensure efficient use of water during both rabi and kharif seasons, urging a collective responsibility to preserve every drop and deliver irrigation to the last acre of farmland.