TDP is only party that focuses on public issues: Buddha Venkanna

Visakhapatnam: The TDP is the only party that focuses on public issues whether it is in power or not, said TDP leader Buddha Venkanna.

Speaking at the zone-1 meeting with in-charges of 35 constituencies was held at Visakhapatnam district party office on Tuesday.

Former ministers Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa, Kala Venkata Rao, Ch Ayyanna Patradu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy expressed anger over the YSRCP's rule in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Buddha Venkanna made it clear that the TDP will continue to fight against anti-people policies. He warned that 35 constituency in-charges will fight together if false cases were filed against people and party workers in the coming days.

Buddha Venkanna alleged that the Rs 2,000 currency notes are not available in the state and all the notes are going to Tadepalli palace. He said as of now, the TDP was fighting on the public issues constituency-wise. The former MLC mentioned that in future united protests would be conducted across the state to resolve problems.

The survey of PK clarified the YSRCP high command that of the 35 constituencies, TDP would win in the 28 constituencies in the general election, said former minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa.

The former minister said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu responds to natural calamities. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed in all aspects in handling calamities.

Chinarajappa demanded a compensation of Rs10 lakh to those who died in the floods. Similarly, 25-kg of rice and essential commodities should be provided to the respective families, he added.

Former Minister Kala Venkata Rao called upon the party activists to be ready for the elections whenever they are held.

The CM had earlier announced that all the road works in the state would be completed by June, but Kala Venkata Rao pointed out that there is no change even though the month of July is coming to an end.

Further, he said there was a need to fight over the problems of the farmers in the state and the YSRCP government was not able to supply fertilisers to the farmers on time.

Former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha expressed anger over the policies of the government that are anti-people.