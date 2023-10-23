Live
Just In
TDP Jana Sena Crucial Meeting Today
Rajamahendravaram: AP politics are likely to pick up greater momentum from Vijayadasami (Tuesday) as Telugu Desam and Jana Sena's first meeting of coordination committee will be held in the afternoon.
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan reached Rajamahendravram by a special flight while TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh reached Rajamahendravam on Sunday night. He along with his mother Nara Bhuvaneswari and wife Nara Brahmani met Naidu in jail. Later he held a meeting with party leaders.
Speaking to media party senior leader N Chinnarajappa said Naidu was in good spirits and asked the rank and file to continue agitations in a peaceful manner. But his health condition continues to cause concern for all.
Meanwhile Bhuvaneswari will launch her yatra to console family members of those party workers who died knowing that their leader was arrested. She will start her yatra from Kuppam on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Pawan would start his next phase of Varahi Yatra today.