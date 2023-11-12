TDP-Jana Sena joint manifesto committee formed, here are the members

The joint manifesto committee of TDP-Jana sena JAC has been formed with a total of six members comprising Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ashok Babu, and Pattabhi from TDP while Vara Prasad, Mutta Shasidhar, and Sarath from Jana Sena respectively.



On the 13th of this month, the TDP-Jana JAC Manifesto Committee will convene to work on the drafting of a joint manifesto.

This collaborative effort between TDP and Janasena demonstrates their commitment to work together and present a unified vision and agenda for the upcoming elections. The joint manifesto committee will play a crucial role in shaping the shared goals and policies of the two parties.

It may be recalled that the TDP and Jana Sena parties have made the decision to collaborate in the upcoming elections and formed coordination committees, which have already held two meetings, with the second meeting focusing on completing the manifesto together. It was decided to establish a joint manifesto committee to work on this task and a six-member committee was announced.