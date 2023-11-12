Live
- Spirit of cricket: The good, the great & the grim
- Spreading light beyond borders, barriers
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 12 2023
- Kurnool: Bharata Ratna Maulana remembered
- Anantapur: SP celebrates Diwali with slum kids
- Dismissal Of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 4-Year-Old Sparks Outrage And Political Criticism
- Puttaparthi: Maulana’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Intensifying Israel-Hamas Clashes Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: A Desperate Situation Unfolds
- Diwali: A Triumvirate Celebration of Light, Prosperity, and Divine Virtue
- Leopard cub dies in road mishap on Srisailam ghat road
Just In
TDP-Jana Sena joint manifesto committee formed, here are the members
The joint manifesto committee of TDP-Jana sena JAC has been formed with a total of six members
The joint manifesto committee of TDP-Jana sena JAC has been formed with a total of six members comprising Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ashok Babu, and Pattabhi from TDP while Vara Prasad, Mutta Shasidhar, and Sarath from Jana Sena respectively.
On the 13th of this month, the TDP-Jana JAC Manifesto Committee will convene to work on the drafting of a joint manifesto.
This collaborative effort between TDP and Janasena demonstrates their commitment to work together and present a unified vision and agenda for the upcoming elections. The joint manifesto committee will play a crucial role in shaping the shared goals and policies of the two parties.
It may be recalled that the TDP and Jana Sena parties have made the decision to collaborate in the upcoming elections and formed coordination committees, which have already held two meetings, with the second meeting focusing on completing the manifesto together. It was decided to establish a joint manifesto committee to work on this task and a six-member committee was announced.