TDP, JSP abuse castes for political gain: Minister Suresh

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam District): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh called the meeting of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held in Hyderabad on Sunday, as an attempt to form alliance between both parties for the next elections.

Sharing his response here on Sunday, the Minister observed that Chandrababu Naidu will always ready for an alliance to contest in the elections, and it is no surprise that he and Pawan Kalyan team up together. As it is suspected that Pawan Kalyan might join TDP, he should reveal the truth by unmasking himself, Suresh demanded. He said that the TDP and JSP are trying to abuse the castes in the State, while Jagan Mohan Reddy is receiving blessings from all sections of the public by distributing the fruits of development to all irrespective of their castes, religions and regions.

Minister Suresh said that Pawan Kalyan is asking for one chance while Chandrababu Naidu is asking for a last chance, and the public has decided to make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister once more.