TDP-JSP alliance on right track in Nidadavolu

Rajamahendravaram: As discontent among TDP leaders and cadre over ceding of Nidadavolu seat to alliance partner Jana Sena Party abated following cajoling by party leadership, the two parties are taking up joint campaign in the constituency. In contrast, the TDP cadres and leaders are keeping aloof from the campaign in support of alliance’s Jana Sena candidate in Rajanagaram.

Rajanagaram and Nidadavolu constituencies in East Godavari district have been allotted to Jana Sena Party. Jana Sena district president Kandula Durgesh initially faced resistance from the supporters of former TDP MLA Boorugupalli Sesha Rao. But TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu himself spoke to Sesha Rao and pacified him.

Following this, Sesha Rao and Durgesh jointly held a meeting of party workers and are making preparations for a joint campaign in a planned manner. These developments buoyed TDP and JSP activists in Nidadavolu.

But in Rajanagaram, Jana Sena candidate Bathula Balarama Krishna is currently campaigning alone without much support from TDP leaders. Boddu Venkata Ramana, who hoped for a TDP ticket and party constituency in-charge, is currently in silent mode. Sources say he was seen only on one or two meetings and tours with Balarama Krishna and there is no bonhomie between TDP and Jana Sena.

Pendurthi Venkatesh, who won twice as MLA earlier from TDP, is now completely keeping away from politics in the constituency. With this, there is no buzz of TDP leaders anywhere in Rajanagaram. It is also noted that there is no effort from Jana Sena too to seek the cooperation and participation of TDP leaders in the campaign.

From YSRCP party district president Jakkampudi Raja himself is in fray in Rajanagaram. As a heir of a strong political family in the district, Raja has a good following among the youth.

Besides, Rayapureddy Chinna and Meda Gurdutt Prasad, prominent leaders and JSP in-charges from the Rajanagaram JSP resigned and joined YSRCP. On the initiative of Jakkampudi Raja, Meda Gurdutt Prasad was also appointed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as an advisor to the Disaster Management Committee.

With the addition of strong leaders, YSRCP is going ahead with full steam in terms of campaigning while TDP and Jana Sena camps are in despair.