TDP-JSP Alliance: Who will be CM, Sajjala to Pawan

Vijayawada: YSRCP state general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that there is no clarity on Chief Minister candidate in case TDP and Jana Sena Party enter into an alliance in the next elections. "Will it be TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan? Who is going to be chief minister if the alliance wins?", he wanted to know. Stating that everyone knows how Pawan Kalyan reacts as per the directions of Chandrababu, he said that the YSRCP was ready to face any party, alliance or candidate.

Speaking to media persons at part central office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the state government has been taking steps to see that the benefits of welfare schemes reach beneficiaries directly in a transparent manner.

Referring to Pawan Kalyan's remarks on diversion of SC, ST sub-plan funds, the YSRCP leader said that JSP chief acts at the behest of Naidu. He said that the YSRCP government spent Rs 48,000 crore in three years towards welfare of SCs, STs, whereas the TDP government spent only Rs 33,000 crore in five years. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving priority to SCs, STs and offered several political posts to them.

Insisting that there were no extra restrictions on padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, Ramakrishna Reddy said that for Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra too permission was given two day before the start of yatra in 2017.

He accused TDP of trying to create a tempo by one way or other ahead of padayatra. The government introduced new policy to prevent holding of meetings on public roads following the Kandukur and Guntur incidents where people lost lives. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the incidents were failure of the government and police, he said.