TDP, JSP oppose granite mining on Injadri hill

Srikakulam: TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders opposed granite mining on Injadri hill. TDP leader and Pathapatnam former MLA, Kalamata Venkata Ramana inspected the Injadri goddess hill along with the party leaders and JSP leaders on Saturday.

MLA blamed revenue and mines and geology officials for issuing permissions without following due procedure.

He questioned YSRCP leaders why did they violate rules in granting permissions and trying to suppress people agitation through police which is illegal. He said that residents of four villages in Meliaputti mandal Jalagalingupuram, Marripadu-C, Marripadu-Banjeeru and Mukundapuram are worshipping the Injadri goddess on the top of the hill every year before commencement of kharif season cultivation works and also at the time harvesting kharif crops.

Marripadu-C village Surpanch, Ravvala Anuradha, her husband, Ravvala Ganapathi Rao, Mukundapuram village Surpanch, Savara Bhaskara Rao, Jana Sena activist, Dukka Bala Raju, Rythu Kooli Sangham leader, Byri Kurma Rao, local elders, K Venkata Rao, N Shyamasundara Rao, K Laxmi Narayana, P Murali Krishna, K Janakamma, L Bhaskara Rao, local youth associations representatives and left parties’ activists were present.