- Vijayawada: Parthasarathy to join TDP, to meet N Chandrababu Naidu today
- ASB Classic: Alejandra Tabilo becomes first Chilean to win a hard-court tour-level title since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007
- Trinamool welcomes Kharge’s appointment as INDIA bloc chairperson
- Websites of top crypto exchanges like Binance, Kucoin blocked in India
- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Massive Discounts on Top Smartphones
- NABARD projects Credit Potential of Rs 2.37 lakh cr for FY 2024-25 in Kerala
- TDP-JSP to release manifesto on Sankranti day
- SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases
- INDIA bloc approves Kharge as chairperson
- YSRCP MLA extends Sankranti wishes to people of Chandragiri
TDP Kadiri incharge assures cadre of standing by them
Telugu Desam Party Kadiri Constituency Incharge Kandikunta Venkataprasad has warned the YSR Congress government to shun politics
Telugu Desam Party Kadiri Constituency Incharge Kandikunta Venkataprasad has warned the YSR Congress government to shun politics. In a press conference organized at his residence, Kandikunta assured that he will always stand by each and every worker who joins the Telugu Desam Party.
Kandikunta Venkataprasad assured the activists and leaders that the coming Telugu Desam Party government is the one to be afraid of. The leaders of the ruling party, who were terrified by the migration to TDP, wondered how appropriate it is for their organizations to attack their business activities with power. Chaudhary Chandrasekhar Bhaskar and others participated
