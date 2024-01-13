  • Menu
TDP Kadiri incharge assures cadre of standing by them

Telugu Desam Party Kadiri Constituency Incharge Kandikunta Venkataprasad has warned the YSR Congress government to shun politics

Telugu Desam Party Kadiri Constituency Incharge Kandikunta Venkataprasad has warned the YSR Congress government to shun politics. In a press conference organized at his residence, Kandikunta assured that he will always stand by each and every worker who joins the Telugu Desam Party.

Kandikunta Venkataprasad assured the activists and leaders that the coming Telugu Desam Party government is the one to be afraid of. The leaders of the ruling party, who were terrified by the migration to TDP, wondered how appropriate it is for their organizations to attack their business activities with power. Chaudhary Chandrasekhar Bhaskar and others participated

