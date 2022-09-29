TDP launches relay hunger strike

Visakhapatnam: A relay hunger strike under the aegis of the Telugu Desam Party began on Wednesday in Anakapalli as a mark of protest against the rechristening of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NUHS).

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Anakapalli constituency observer Borra Naga Raju said the YSRCP government which could not build even a single medical college in the state had no moral right to change the university's name. They made it clear that their protest would continue until the government withdraws its decision.

Former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana said NTR's fame cannot be affected by changing the university's name.

He mentioned that the people of the state are observing the attitude of the ruling party and soon they would teach a befitting lesson to the government in the ensuing polls. He stated that the relay hunger strike will be held for three days in the constituency.

Earlier, the TDP leaders paid rich tributes to NTR's statue by garlanding it. Along with them, party activists and supporters participated in the programme.