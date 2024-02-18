TDP Leader Amilineni Surendra Babu Implements Annadanam Program for Constituents

In a compassionate gesture towards the people and activists of Kalyanadurgam constituency, TDP leader Mr. Amilineni Surendra Babu has announced a new initiative. Every afternoon, an Annadanam (food distribution) program will be organized in the vicinity of the construction site of Mr. Surendra Babu's new home near Kundurpi Road in Pattanam.

This program, which kicked off today, will see TDP workers providing lunch for those in need, with a special provision for non-vegetarian meals two to three days a week. The decision has been met with enthusiasm and appreciation from TDP workers, who are eager to contribute to this noble cause.

The Annadanam program is expected to benefit many individuals in the Kalyanadurgam constituency, providing them with much-needed sustenance and support. Mr. Amilineni Surendra Babu's initiative serves as a shining example of community service and care, demonstrating his commitment to the well-being of his constituents.