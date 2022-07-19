TDP leader attacked by rivals in Palanadu, Atchennaidu condemns

The Palanadu district's Rompicharla Mandal TDP president Venna Balakoti Reddy was attacked with knives and axes by his rivals while he was going for a morning walk from Alawala to Chittipotula. He was seriously injured in this incident and was taken to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for treatment. It is reported that Balakoti Reddy's condition is critical.



The TDP leaders are alleging that Gadjem Venkata Rao, the husband of Romipicherla MPP, along with his followers were responsible for the attack. They recalled that despite complaints that there was an attempt to kill a TDP worker in this area in the past, the police ignored them. They alleged that the TDP leaders were being attacked due to the negligence of the police.



TDP AP president Atchennaidu condemned the attack on Balakoti Reddy and alleged that the YSRCP activists for resorting to atrocities. Atchennaidu warned that the YSR Congress Party leaders would pay the price for their deeds after the TDP comes to the power.