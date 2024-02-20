Live
TDP leader Jyothsna slams Jagan over fake TDP list
TDP national spokesperson Prof Jyothsna Tirunagari alleges that Jagan making hysterical attempt to get away from his inevitable defeat
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Prof Jyothsna.Tirunagari on Tuesday lambasted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after a fake list in the name of TDP candidates for the assembly elections was made available on social media. She clarified that no official candidate list has been announced by TDP yet and once the list is finalised, it will be shared at the right time.
Hitting back at the incumbent ruling party, Prof Jyothsna said, "This is just another futile attempt by Jagan Reddy and company just to get away from the defeat that is awaiting them in the upcoming days”.
She stated that Jagan and YSRCP are once again busy spreading false propaganda which not only shows their fear but their misplaced priorities ahead of the elections.