Live
Just In
TDP leader Mannur Sugunamma organises event at Tirupati
Tirupathi District Chairperson Mannur Sugunamma, in her capacity as the representative of Telugu Desam Party, is organising an event in Tirupathi
Tirupathi District Chairperson Mannur Sugunamma, in her capacity as the representative of Telugu Desam Party, is organising an event in Tirupathi to protect and safeguard the residents who are facing various problems. Today, they are standing as the shield to protect everyone, just like Goddess Gangamma, who is worshipped by her devotees.
They are also trying to bring attention to the corrupt practices of some politicians who are using unlawful means to win in the upcoming elections, such as buying votes. They believe that Goddess Gangamma can punish the wrongdoers and protect the righteous. However, this event has lost its importance and has become chaotic. They have also resorted to violence and have thrown stones.
They need to understand that such actions cannot be justified in any culture. They need to follow the teachings of Goddess Gangamma and address their concerns peacefully. In this program, prominent personalities such as Thirupathi Parliamentary Chairman Narasimha Yadav garu, the corporator, the district collector, and women and youth representatives have participated and expressed their support.