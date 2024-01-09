TDP leader Nani tries self-immolation

Tirupati: TDP Chittoor Parliament constituency president Pulivarthi Nani who is also party nominee for Chandragiri Assembly constituency attempted immolate himself at RDO office when police tried to arrest him on Monday.

Earlier, Nani came to the RDO office along with party activists and later sat on an indefinite hunger strike against election officials’ failure to remove bogus votes.

He said in spite of representations to district and state officials and various forms of a protests, the authorities concerned with Chandragiri Assembly constituency electoral rolls did not remove the bogus votes.

The TDP leader alleged that bowing to the pressure from YSRCP senior leader and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, they were ignoring his representations for removal of bogus votes and declared that he would continue his fast till the authorities take action for removal of fake votes.

Meanwhile, the police tried to take Nani into custody for maintaining peace, leading to heated argument between him and police. Even as a tense situation was prevailing, Nani suddenly attempted to set himself afire after pouring petrol on himself.

But police foiled his attempt and took him to SVIMS hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

TDP leaders and activists from the city and also Chandragiri, Renigunta reached SVIMS Hospital resulting in tension at the hospital area. Police were posted to ensure calm and prevent any untoward incidents.