TDP leader Pattabhi shifted to Rajahmundry Central jail in indecent remarks case

It is known that the TDP spokesperson Pattabhi was arrested in a case of making indecent remarks against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and has been remanded for two weeks. Meanwhile, Pattabhi was shifted from Machilipatnam to Rajahmundry Central Jail.



Pattabhi was arrested by Suryaraopet police in Vijayawada on Wednesday night and kept at Thottavallur police station. The cases were registered against Pattabhi under sections 153A, 505 (2), 505 (r / w), 120b.

However, on Thursday morning he was produced before a third additional chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. The judge agreed with the APP's arguments and remanded the accused until November 2. While hearing the case, Pattabhi, who was produced before the judge, explained the remarks made in the media.

He said he had not personally criticised those in government and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said only government failures were explained at the press conference. He said that his house was attacked several times and asked him to protect his family along with him.

There was an uproar from YSRCP ever since the TDP spokesperson Pattabhi has made indecent remarks, which led to the massive protests infront of TDP offices. On the other hand, TDP chief Chandrababu has gave a call for bandh on Wednesday followed by 36 hour hunger strike against the YSRCP protests.