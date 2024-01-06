TDP leader Savithamma calls BCs to unite to defeat YSRCP

TDP state executive secretary Savithamma Garu held a meeting at central office in Penukonda town center of Satyasai District and recalled Chandrababu Naidu's comments during Jayaho BC program held at the Telugu Desam Party office in Vijayawada on Thursday and stated that BCs got recognition only after the emergence of Telugu Desam Party.

She said YSRCP came to power, 34 percent reservation of local bodies was made to 24 percent and opined that the Telugu Desam Party has brought forward the backward classes and the Telugu Desam Party has worked to bring the BCs up economically. She said Telugu Desam is the party that provided financial assistance to 125 castes while the YCP government kept the equipment worth hundreds of crores in warehouses, and did not give it to the poor. She questioned whether the YSRCP government, which said that they have given a thousand crores and said that they will spend 75,000 crores, has given even a single rupee.

Therefore, TDP State Executive Secretary Savithamma Garu informed that all BC should unite to oust the YCP government in the next election. Former ZPTC Venkataramana former single window president DV Anjaneyu, Roddam former single window president Anjaneyu, former MPP Narasimhu Audakulpalli former Sarpanch Prasad, Kurubavandla Palli. Former sarpanch Somu, Mage Cheruvu sarpanch Narasimhulu, Rajagopal, ITDP state spokesperson Reddy Wari Manjunath Vasudevareddy, Sanaullah, Nisar, Rajesh and other TDP leaders and activists participated.



















