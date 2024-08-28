TDP leader Venkanna demands reopen of case of attack on him

Narasaraopet: Former MLC and TDP leader Buddha Venkanna appealed to Palnadu district additional SP Lakshmipathi to reopen the case regarding attack on him and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao by followers of former Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkarami Reddy in 2020.



He met the additional SP here on Tuesday. He said following instructions of N Chandrababu Naidu, he along with the former Umamaheswara Rao went to Macherla on November 3, 2020. Followers of former MLA Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatrami Reddy attacked him. But names of them were not mentioned in the FIR, he said, and demanded the police officials to reopen the case and include their names in FIR .

In a complaint submitted to Lakshmipathi, he said Turaka Kishore played a key role in the attack and Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkatrami Reddy hatched the plot. He further said that the duo offered Macharla municipal chairman’s post to those who attacked him. He said they engineered the attack to create fear among the public and added that they attacked their car with the sticks and broke the window panes of the car.

Venkanna alleged that Macharla became a den for anti-social elements. He said he lodged a complaint about the attack but the key accused’s names were skipped. Stating that Ramakrishna hatched a conspiracy to kill him, he warned to fight till the former MLA is brought to justice. He said Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother are not eligible to move in the society.