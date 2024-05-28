TDP Leaders and NTR's Family Members Pay Tributes to him on His 101st Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of the 101st birth anniversary of TDP founder NTR, his family members and TDP leaders paid their respects at NTR Ghat in the Hyderabad. Among those who paid homage were NTR's sons Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, and TDP senior leader Bakkani Narsimhulu.

Speaking on this occasion, Balakrishna praised NTR's contributions and highlighted his influence on Telugu society. He described NTR as a force and an idol of the Telugu people, emphasizing his emphasis on education and his impact on both the film industry and politics.

"NTR is the university of acting. He emerged as an uncrowned maharaja in the film industry," Balakrishna said. "When NTR entered politics, he changed the direction of politics and brought political awareness among the people."

Balakrishna also praised NTR for giving opportunities to those who were previously excluded from power, and for implementing bold reforms and welfare programs during his time in government. He noted that many of the schemes introduced by NTR are still being adopted by political parties today.