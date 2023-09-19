TDP leaders arrested at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Condemning the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders and supporters reached Simhachalam on Tuesday.

When they were taking out a rally by trekking, police took them into custody and shifted them to the police station in vehicles.

Former Paderu MLA Giddi Eeshwari also reached Simhachalam.

However, the police did not allow the Telugu Desam leaders to continue with the rally called out by the party cadre.

Keeping the law and order in view, some of the leaders have also been house arrested.