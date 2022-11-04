TDP leaders condemn arrest of Ayyanna, his son

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and others condemned the arrest of party leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh in connection with encroachment of 2 cents of irrigation land. Speaking to media here on Thursday, Somireddy stated the CID police, who were supposed to maintain law and order, were acting as employees of 'Jagan Mohan Reddy company'.

He criticised the police for not giving time to Ayyanna to change his dress or wear the chappals and took him into custody as soon as entering the house and added the attitude of police reminds the days of emergency. The senior leader said there was no change in the attitude of police even after courts rebuked them for crossing their limits many times. Somireddy demanded the government to release Ayyanna and his son by tendering an unconditional apology to his family members.

Party national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra reprimanded the CID police for their over-enthusiasm in arresting Ayanna Pathrudu and his son Rajesh. He asked whether it was the house of a people's leader or anti-social elements. Ravichandra alleged that the YSR Congress government was targeting those BC leaders, who were questioning the state for its misdoings and Ayyanna Pathrudu's arrest was part of a mission.

He said that people of the state including BCs would revolt against the government in the coming days. Party leader Ch Venkateswara Reddy said there was no Ambedkar constitution in the state and only YS Raja Reddy's constitution is being implemented to suppress the opposition.