TDP leaders demand detailed probe

Visakhapatnam: TDP North Andhra in-charge and TDP state general secretary B Venkanna demanded CBI's probe into the suspected role of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he alleged that YS Jagan knew complete details about the murder Vivekananda Reddy but prefers to maintain silence.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had demanded to hand over the case to the CBI to divert the people's attention before the elections and gain sympathy, Venkanna pointed out that after winning the elections, YS Jagan stated there was no need to investigate the case by the CBI.

Venkanna questioned why the Chief Minister did not break the silence on the issue for the past three years. He alleged that the evidence was being wiped out one after the other because the names of the conspirators would be exposed.

He pointed out that the witnesses in Vivekananda Reddy's murder case were dying under 'suspicious circumstances'.

Further, the TDP state general secretary said the party's national general secretary Nara Lokesh fear has started gripping the YSRCP and hence Lokesh should be given 'Z' category security.

The meeting was attended by Visakhapatnam parliamentary committee general secretary Pasarla Prasad, party supporters Y Srinivasa Rao and N Shankar.