TDP leaders disappointed over MLC seat allocation

Rajamahendravaram: Several TDP leaders in the erstwhile Godavari districts had anticipated securing two MLC seats. However, the party high command did not allocate even a single seat to them, leading to disappointment among aspirants.

In the 2024 general elections, the TDP leadership had assured those who lost out on MLA tickets due to seat-sharing adjustments with alliance partners that they would be accommodated through the MLC quota. With this promise, many hopeful leaders had waited in anticipation.

However, only five MLC seats were available in the state, of which three were given to TDP, one to Jana Sena, and one to the BJP. As a result, many leaders were left without an opportunity. Among those who were disappointed include former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma, former Nidadavolu MLA Burugupalli Sesharao, former minister KS Jawahar (Kovvur constituency), and former MLC Reddy Subrahmanyam from Konaseema.

TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao reportedly spoke to Varma and Subrahmanyam over the phone on Monday, explaining the situation. He assured them that a larger number of MLC seats would become available in 2027, and they would be given an opportunity at that time.

Meanwhile, the tenure of former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as an MLC is set to end on June 29. Surprisingly, he was not renominated for another term, despite being a senior leader and a key figure in TDP. Speculation is rife that he might be offered a governor post or another key position shortly.

Former Pithapuram MLA SVSN Varma’s remarks to the media in Kakinada on Monday drew significant attention. He emphasised that his 23-year association with Nara Chandrababu Naidu goes beyond politics and positions.

Many had expected Varma to receive the Pithapuram MLA ticket in 2024, but due to the alliance with Jana Sena, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan contested the seat, leaving Varma sidelined. At the time, Varma was reportedly upset over losing the ticket but later reconciled with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu after a meeting.

It was widely believed that Naidu had assured Varma of an MLC seat in the first phase after forming the alliance government. Despite his setback, Varma played a crucial role in ensuring Pawan Kalyan’s victory with a record majority in Pithapuram. However, he was left disappointed once again when he was not included in the recent MLC nominations.

When the media asked about the development, Varma maintained that he was not upset over missing out on an MLC seat. He expressed confidence that Chandrababu Naidu would do justice to him in the future and acknowledged that certain political calculations might have influenced the decision this time. Varma further stated that serving the people of Pithapuram was a greater honour than holding a political position. He reaffirmed his commitment to the party.