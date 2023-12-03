TDP leaders gear up for Naidu’s visit, Yuva Galam

Visakhapatnam: Anti-people policies of the YSRCP government will be highlighted during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s and party national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s visit to Visakhapatnam, said TDP zone-I in-charge Damacharla Satya.

Holding a meeting with the party cadres at TDP office here on Saturday, he informed that Naidu is visiting Visakhapatnam on Sunday and Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra is scheduled to enter Visakhapatnam on December 7.

Satya reviewed with the party’s key leaders on the arrangements to be made for the party chief’s ensuing visit. He called for coordinated efforts of the party leaders and activists to ensure the conduct of the scheduled events hassle-free.

He said that Naidu would visit Simhachalam on Sunday at 12.25 noon to have a darshan of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and exhorted the party leaders to look into necessary arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao stated that the failures of the YSRCP government will be explained to the north Andhra people during national secretary Lokesh’s Yuva Galam yatra. He appealed to the party activists to cooperate with one another for the smooth conduct of the yatra in North Andhra.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, former MLA Gandi Babji, district general secretary Pasarla Prasad, party leaders Kolla Lalita Kumari, Chikkala Vijay Babu, B Potanna Reddy, among others, were present.