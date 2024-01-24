Live
- CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena, A Symbol Of Tradition And Progress
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Expresses Concerns Over Credit Claims In Bharat Ratna Conferment To Karpoori Thakur
- Bajaj Auto Q3 PAT rises to Rs 2,041.88 crore
- Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Chief Minister Of Corruption Amidst FIR Controversy
- Amit Shah likely to pay two-day visit to Bengal by month-end
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah present at launch of 5 projects announced by filmmaker R Chandru
- Shruti Haasan gets starred in Indo-UK co-production ‘Chennai Story’
- Market volumes to be tepid in truncated week
- Ranbir, Alia, Vicky Kaushal signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next; film titled ‘Love & War’
- Indonesia Masters: Lakshya and Kiran advance to second round; Prannoy, Kidambi crashes out
TDP leaders inspect venue of Chandrababu's meeting in Nellore
The TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, along with former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, President Sheikh Abdul Aziz, and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
The TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, along with former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, President Sheikh Abdul Aziz, and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inspected the grounds of the meeting to be held under the auspices of Chandrababu Naidu.
Other party members and leaders, including Malepati Subbanaidu, Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, Chenchala Babu Yadav, Tallapaka Anuradha, Jenny Ramanaiah, Bommi Surendra, Pamidi Ravikumar Chaudhary, Malishetty Venkateshwarlu, Raja Naidu, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy, Nannesaheb, Ravindra Babu, and others, also participated in the event.
