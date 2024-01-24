  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders inspect venue of Chandrababu's meeting in Nellore

TDP leaders inspect venue of Chandrababus meeting in Nellore
x
Highlights

The TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, along with former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, President Sheikh Abdul Aziz, and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

The TDP leader Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, along with former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, President Sheikh Abdul Aziz, and MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy inspected the grounds of the meeting to be held under the auspices of Chandrababu Naidu.

Other party members and leaders, including Malepati Subbanaidu, Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, Chenchala Babu Yadav, Tallapaka Anuradha, Jenny Ramanaiah, Bommi Surendra, Pamidi Ravikumar Chaudhary, Malishetty Venkateshwarlu, Raja Naidu, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy, Nannesaheb, Ravindra Babu, and others, also participated in the event.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X