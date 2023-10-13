TDP leaders meet at central office, tries to meet CM over Naidu's health, stopped by police at Tadepalli

The TDP who met at the party's central office NTR Bhavan on Friday expressed concern over Chandrababu Naidu's health and demanded that Chandrababu Naidu is shifted to AIIMS hospital for better treatment.



Stating that Naidu despite being 73 years old maintains good health due to his disciplined lifestyle, TDP leaders said that the former has lost five kgs weight, which would effect other organs.



During the meeting, Telugu Desam leaders decided to visit the Chief Minister's residence to submit a memorandum requesting to provide better treatment for Chandrababu.



However, when the TDP leaders attempted to go to Chief Minister Jagan's residence, they were stopped by the police, leading to a tense atmosphere near CM Jagan's residence in Tadepalli. The police arrested TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna and Pilli Manikya Rao following a heated argument between the police and the leaders.