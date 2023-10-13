Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
TDP leaders meet at central office, tries to meet CM over Naidu's health, stopped by police at Tadepalli
The TDP who met at the party's central office NTR Bhavan on Friday expressed concern over Chandrababu Naidu's health and demanded that Chandrababu Naidu is shifted to AIIMS hospital for better treatment.
The TDP who met at the party's central office NTR Bhavan on Friday expressed concern over Chandrababu Naidu's health and demanded that Chandrababu Naidu is shifted to AIIMS hospital for better treatment.
Stating that Naidu despite being 73 years old maintains good health due to his disciplined lifestyle, TDP leaders said that the former has lost five kgs weight, which would effect other organs.
During the meeting, Telugu Desam leaders decided to visit the Chief Minister's residence to submit a memorandum requesting to provide better treatment for Chandrababu.
However, when the TDP leaders attempted to go to Chief Minister Jagan's residence, they were stopped by the police, leading to a tense atmosphere near CM Jagan's residence in Tadepalli. The police arrested TDP leaders Buddha Venkanna and Pilli Manikya Rao following a heated argument between the police and the leaders.