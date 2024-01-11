Live
TDP leaders participate in Vana Samaradhan program Iin Visakhapatanam
In the Vana Samaradhan program held in Devarapalli, leaders and activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Visakhapatnam Constituency participated. Sri Vijay Babu, the constituency in-charge, was present at the event as the chief guest.
Other notable attendees included State Telugu Women Representative Ethalapaka Sujatha, State Telugu Youth Secretary Kutta Karthik, Visakha Parliamentary Party Spokesperson Sanapala Varaprasad, Visakha Parliamentary Party Organizing Secretaries Akkireddy Jagadish, Koilada Venkatesh, and Vasupalli Raju.
Former corporator and senior leaders such as Polamarshetty Srinivasa Rao, District Party Secretary Bodepalli Lalitha, Visakha District Parliamentary Party Spokesperson Pramila Rao, Visakha District Party Women Secretary Saujanya, District Women Secretary Lakshmi Lavanya, and various ward presidents were also present. The program was attended by other leaders, activists, and supporters of the party.