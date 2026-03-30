TDP leaders reaffirm commitment to party ideals on formation day

Tirupati: Marking 44 years since its formation, the Telugu Desam Party held foundation day celebrations across the district with participation from senior leaders and party workers on Sunday.

In Tirupati, the celebrations were held under the leadership of TDP Tirupati Parliament President Panabaka Lakshmi and General Secretary C Divakar Reddy. On the occasion, leaders performed milk abhishekam to the statue of party founder late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and paid floral tributes.

Speaking on the occasion, Panabaka Lakshmi recalled that NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party to protect the self-respect of Telugu people and said the present leadership is moving forward with the same spirit.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working with the goal of developing the state in all sectors and transforming it into ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh’ by 2045.

Minister Nara Lokesh is striving to create employment opportunities for youth and strengthen the state economically and socially through various programmes aimed at reducing unemployment. Lakshmi praised NTR’s contributions, stating that he introduced reforms in Tirumala and launched the Nitya Annadanam scheme. The establishment of institutions such as SVIMS, BIRRD Hospital, and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati for the welfare of people and women’s empowerment were also highlighted.

Party General Secretary C Divakar Reddy said the Telugu Desam Party, founded with the aim of public service, would be further strengthened organizationally from the village level.

SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, B Sridhar Varma, Ramprasad and others participated in the programme.

In Srikalahasti, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy hoisted the party flag and addressed party cadres.

He called upon every worker to act like a soldier and take the party’s ideology to the people while working towards strengthening the organisation. Senior leaders who had long associations with the party were felicitated on the occasion.

In Nagari, MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash led the celebrations, garlanded the statue of NTR and paid tributes to the party founder. He also honoured senior party leaders and shared a meal with them. Similar programmes were organised in other constituencies of the district and across Chittoor district as part of the foundation day celebrations.