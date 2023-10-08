Live
TDP leaders stage candlelight show in support of Naidu
Continuing the protest condemning the arrest of party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leaders staged a candlelight show from their homes in the city on Saturday.
Tirupati: Continuing the protest condemning the arrest of party supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP leaders staged a candlelight show from their homes in the city on Saturday. As per the call given by TDP high command to organise ‘Kanthi tho Kranthi’ programme, TDP leaders Keerthi, Corporator RC Munikrishna, Chinababu and others took part in the protest and flashed candlelights at ex-MLA and TDP Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma’s residence.
TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav along with his followers took part in the programme at his residence at Lakshmipuram circle. The party cadres at other places also took part in the protest by holding candlelights and those on the roads switched on and off the headlights of their vehicles.
They all raised slogans against the ruling party and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and expressed hope that Naidu will come out of jail with clean hands. It may be noted that it is the 28th day of protest being observed by the TDP all over the state demanding the withdrawal of all false cases against Naidu.