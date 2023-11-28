Live
TDP likely to change its Palasa nominee
TDP high command is reportedly seriously thinking of altering its candidate in Palasa Assembly constituency for the coming elections.
Srikakulam: TDP high command is reportedly seriously thinking of altering its candidate in Palasa Assembly constituency for the coming elections. Sources said the party is of the opinion that TDP constituency in-charge G Sirisha failed to organise events to counter ruling YSRCP leaders here.
Against this backdrop, party high command is looking for alternatives here to defeat YSRCP MLA and minister for animal husbandry S Appala Raju. He belongs to the fishermen community and TDP leader Sirisha is from Srisayana community.
To defeat Appala Raju. TDP is searching for suitable candidates from the same community. J Thatha Rao’s name has come up in recent days amid this talk of new candidate. Retired as additional commissioner for GST and a native of Makannapalli village in Palasa mandal, he belongs to fishermen caste. Now TDP is collecting information about Thatha Rao to assess his capabilities to defeat Appala Raju. It is felt that Appala Raju is facing the discontent from his own party leaders but the opposition leader Sirisha has failed to cash in on the situation.