TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa is a Grand Success, says CM Chandrababu

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed the Kadapa TDP Mahanadu as a resounding success while addressing a public meeting in Kadapa. The CM encouraged party workers, urging them to chant "Jai Telugu Desam," and hoped for a unified roar from Rayalaseema to resonate throughout the entire state.

With a significant turnout of supporters, the CM expressed his appreciation for the enthusiasm, stating, "Seeing such a large number of people at the TDP Mahanadu fills me with courage." He reflected on his previous visits to Kadapa and acknowledged any scepticism surrounding the event, declaring it a testament to Kadapa's status as a TDP stronghold.

This year's Mahanadu, the first since the formation of the coalition government, was held in Kadapa, and Naidu revealed that the response was extraordinary. He reiterated his claims from the previous election campaign that Kadapa's political landscape is set for transformation, attributing the recent electoral victories to the unwavering support of the district's populace.

Celebrating the party's achievements, Naidu revealed that the TDP secured seven of the ten seats in the joint Kadapa district during the recent elections, expressing confidence that through diligent efforts, they could achieve a clean sweep of all ten seats in the upcoming 2029 elections.

Emphasising the people’s endorsement, he remarked that voters in Rayalaseema delivered a remarkable verdict, helping the alliance secure 45 out of 52 seats. Naidu pointed out that although the YSRCP won only seven seats in the region, the TDP alliance was successful in Kadapa, prompting some in the opposition to reflect on the results. He asserted that the TDP is not merely a party focused on gaining power.