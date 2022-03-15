TDP MLC's obstruct AP legislative council proceedings, demands discussion on Jangareddygudem deaths

The legislative Council meeting has begun on Tuesday for the sixth continuous day. However, High tension prevailed in the house once again after TDP members came into the chairman podium demanding that Jangareddygudem's deaths should be discussed.



Meanwhile, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the government is ready to discuss the deaths. Despite Medical and Health Minister Alla Nani was preparing to state Jangareddygudem's death, TDP members continued to raise concerns and obstructed the minister to speak by chanting slogans.

The Chairman of the Legislative Council Moshen Raju said it is not a good practice to obstruct the House and requested TDP leaders to co-operate as the health minister is ready to give a statement on the deaths.

He asked them to listen to the government version first and raise objections. However, the TDP MLCs did not heed the repeated pleas of council chairman Moshen Raju.