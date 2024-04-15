Live
- Insights shared by Theppa Samudram' team
- Hindupur YSRCP candidate campaigns in Lepakshi Mandal, Highlight Welfare Schemes and Promote Women Candidates
- Andhra Pensioners Party Extends Full Support to TDP Nellore City MLA Candidate Ponguru Narayana
- TDP Promises Support to Business Community in Macharla
- Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju
- Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu Tours 21st Ward in GVMC to Promote Super Six schemes for BCs
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad Campaigning for Victory of TDP in Kadiri Constituency
- BS Maqbool Receives Warm Welcome in Villages as Election Campaign Intensifies
- "MLA Bolla Brahmanaidu's Family Members Campaign in 25th Ward of Vinukonda Town"
- Former Minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana Seeks Support from Jain Community in Nellore City
Just In
TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Shivnath Predicts Chandrababu Naidu's Return as Chief Minister
In a recent election campaign in the 48th and 49th divisions of Vijayawada, TDP MP candidate Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) expressed confidence that Chandrababu Naidu
In a recent election campaign in the 48th and 49th divisions of Vijayawada, TDP MP candidate Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) expressed confidence that Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister once again in June. Shivnath, along with BJP MLA candidate Sujana Chaudhary, participated in the campaign, rallying support for the NDA alliance.
During the campaign, Shivnath highlighted the alleged misrule of the current Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that people have been living in fear and suffering under his tenure. He reiterated that Chandrababu Naidu is seen as the leader who can bring an end to the chaos and corruption prevalent in the state.
The NDA leaders received a warm welcome from the people in the Chittanagar region, with Shivnath and Chaudhary being greeted with enthusiasm and blessings from the residents. The leaders engaged in door-to-door campaigning, connecting with voters and garnering support for the upcoming elections.
Shivnath's bold prediction of Naidu's return as Chief Minister has sparked enthusiasm among supporters of the TDP and NDA alliance. With the elections approaching, the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh seems poised for a change, as Shivnath and other NDA leaders continue their efforts to secure a victory in the upcoming polls.