TDP MP Candidate Keshineni Shivnath Predicts Chandrababu Naidu's Return as Chief Minister

In a recent election campaign in the 48th and 49th divisions of Vijayawada, TDP MP candidate Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) expressed confidence that Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister once again in June. Shivnath, along with BJP MLA candidate Sujana Chaudhary, participated in the campaign, rallying support for the NDA alliance.

During the campaign, Shivnath highlighted the alleged misrule of the current Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that people have been living in fear and suffering under his tenure. He reiterated that Chandrababu Naidu is seen as the leader who can bring an end to the chaos and corruption prevalent in the state.

The NDA leaders received a warm welcome from the people in the Chittanagar region, with Shivnath and Chaudhary being greeted with enthusiasm and blessings from the residents. The leaders engaged in door-to-door campaigning, connecting with voters and garnering support for the upcoming elections.

Shivnath's bold prediction of Naidu's return as Chief Minister has sparked enthusiasm among supporters of the TDP and NDA alliance. With the elections approaching, the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh seems poised for a change, as Shivnath and other NDA leaders continue their efforts to secure a victory in the upcoming polls.