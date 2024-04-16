  • Menu
TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development

TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujanas Victory as Turning Point for West Development
In a door-to-door election campaign held in the 44th Division, TDP leaders Keshineni Sivanath and Sujana Chaudhary participated, receiving a warm...

In a door-to-door election campaign held in the 44th Division, TDP leaders Keshineni Sivanath and Sujana Chaudhary participated, receiving a warm welcome from NDA leaders. Sivanath praised Sujana's victory as a turning point for the development of the West, emphasizing the importance of democracy for leaders at every step.

The campaign aimed to mark the assembly vote for the lotus symbol, with Sivanath declaring that the MP vote would cycle in Sujana's favor. In a scathing attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sivanath criticized the AP Chief Minister's tactics as a hindrance to development in the state.

X