TDP MP offers incentives for 3rd child

Vijayawada: Public representatives are often seen as mere cheerleaders, but some go beyond rhetoric and set examples through selfless service. One such leader is setting a precedent by proving that politicians can make a real difference in society by being

role models.

In response to concerns raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about India's need for a higher birthrate to sustain economic growth and prevent an aging population crisis like China and Japan, TDP MP from Vizianagaram, Kalisetty Appalanaidu, made a unique announcement.

Speaking at an International Women’s Day event in Markapur, Appalanaidu declared that he would award Rs 50,000 to any woman who gives birth to a third child if it is a girl and would gift a cow if the child is a boy. This announcement quickly went viral and received high praise from the Chief Minister.

Interestingly, a police constable on Friday inquired from Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita whether maternity leave would be granted to women for a third childbirth.

Addressing this concern, the Chief Minister clarified on Saturday that maternity leave would be provided for all childbirths, ensuring that women receive necessary support regardless of the number of deliveries.

This move has sparked discussions on population policies and government incentives, drawing attention to the balance between economic growth and demographic sustainability.