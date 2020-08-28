TDP MP Rammohan Naidu thanks cadre for supporting Atchannaidu, urges them to keep away

The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him conditional bail while he was in remand in the ESI scam case with Rs. 2 lakhs surety and ordered not to leave the country without the permission of the court and tamper with witnesses and to be available to the investigating officer. In this context, MP Rammohan Naidu tweeted about the release of Atchannaidu.

He wrote that his uncle got the bail and thanked the cadre and TDP leaders for their prayers. Rammohan Naidu tweeted that he would come out with all your blessings from the cases filed against Atchannaidu with political harassment. Doctors are treating uncle of coronavirus despite bail.

Glad to inform Atchannaidu garu granted bail. His condition remains stable & he's recuperating in hospital now. I humbly thank our wellwishers among the people and in TDP for standing by us in these tough times. Adversity makes character. Babai will come back even stronger now. pic.twitter.com/N5edukiAbw — Ram Mohan Naidu K #ArrestMeToo (@RamMNK) August 28, 2020

On behalf of the Kinjarapu family, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who prayed for uncle. "I bow my head to the Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders and workers who stood by our family during these difficult times," Rammohan Naidu said on Twitter.



It is learnt that Atchannaidu is facing charges in the ESI scam. He was arrested on June 12 by ACB officials at Achennaidu's own home in Srikakulam district following a vigilance report alleging corruption of Rs 150 crore in ESI drug procurement during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure. He was later shifted to Guntur. ACB appeared in court. However, the court allowed Achannaidu to be admitted to the hospital as he was already suffering from surgery. ACB officials later questioned him at the hospital.