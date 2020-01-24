TDP obstructing north Andhra's development says MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: YSRCP North Andhra coordinator and MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday stated that those TDP leaders who are opposing the administrative capital in Visakhapatnam region cab be treated as backstabbers of North Andhra.



Speaking to media here, Swamy said the TDP leaders were shedding crocodile tears on the backwardness of North Andhra in political meetings. But when we got an opportunity to get the capital, the same leaders were opposing it, he pointed out.

"Why should we respect such leaders while they are ignoring the emotions and demands of people of this region," he questioned. Expressing his displeasure over the TDP MLCs behavior in the Legislative Council, he said that because of the conspiracy hatched by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the bill on abolishing the CRDA and decentralization of capital's were referred to select committee, which was highly unethical.

He made it clear the people of North Andhra were observing the TDP leaders and they will teach a lesson at appropriate time. Former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju should know that just because of grace of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy only, the MLCs of TDP were continuing. Otherwise they all would come into YSR Congress and the TDP would lose its existence in Council, he said. The TDP leaders should learn that they can postpone the capital issue but they can't stop it permanently, Swamy said.