TDP offers MLC post for Beeda Ravichandra

Nellore: As part of the initiative for giving top priority to backward classes, TDP-led coalition government on Sunday reportedly nominated the name of TDP national secretary Beeda Ravichandra Yadav for MLC post.

Beeda Ravichandra is the second person, who secured MLC post in ‘Beedas’ family, as recently the party has nominated Beeda Mastan Rao (Ravichandra’s brother) for Rajya Sabha after the coalition government emerged to power in 2024 elections.

During the wedding of Beeda Ravichandra’s son in Nellore recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who attended the wedding, reportedly gave assurance of nominating him (Beeda Ravichandra) for MLC post.

Despite severe competition for MLC post with top leaders in TDP in the race, finally Chandrababu Naidu specified Beeda’s name, reportedly due to the latter’s service rendered to the party in various disciplines as Telugu Yuvatha State president, party Nellore district president and currently as party national secretary.

This is for the second time Beeda Ravichandra becoming the MLC on behalf of TDP, as he got the post in 2020 when he was working as party Nellore district president.