TDP party office attacked in Gannavaram

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam party office was attacked by YSRCP workers in Gannavaram on Monday night. The TDP and the YSRCP are at the logger heads due to the local issues. The YSRCP workers have torched a vehicle of the TDP leader and later attacked the TDP office and ransacked the furniture, computer and furniture.

The TDP workers protested over the incident and alleged the police failed to act in time and prevent the attack on the TDP. The TDP local leaders alleged the followers of the Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi had attacked the TDP office. Tension prevailed in Gannavaram with the attack on the TDP office.

The TDP leaders have leveled allegations that Vallabhaneni Vamsi was involved in corruption and scam. MLA Vamsi said the YSRCP workers would not tolerate the baseless allegations leveled against him by the TDP leaders. He said the TDP leaders have made personal comments against him on changing the party from the TDP to YSRCP.