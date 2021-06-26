TDP playing politics with future of students: Audimulapu Suresh

Ongole: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh alleged that the Telugu Desam Party leaders are trying to play politics with the future of students. He said that respecting the order of the court, they cancelled the exams as the administration cannot conduct the exams by July 31.

He participated in a review meeting on Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu with his Cabinet colleagues Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Ch Ranganatha Raju in Ongole on Friday.

Suresh said that the government kept the cancellation of examinations as the second option and tried to convince the Supreme Court that they could conduct the exams by following the Covid protocol strictly. He said that they might be on the verge of preparing a national level policy on the examinations, but didn't give enough time to complete the examination process. He said that in the survey conducted by the government, about 74 per cent of students asked to conduct the exams but majority of them requested to postpone them.

He said the government also tried to convince the court to postpone the exams to a safe date keeping the safety of the students as priority.He said that the TDP leaders trying to take credit of the cancellation of exams and are just playing politics with the future of the students. He alleged that Lokesh might have information on the verdict of the court, but the government tried sincerely for the welfare of the students.