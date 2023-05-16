TDP Prakasam district incharge Kandula Narayana Reddy injured in road accident

TDP in-charge of Prakasam district and former MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy was seriously injured in a road accident. While going from Markapuram to Hyderabad after his car overturned at Gurijepally corner near Yarragondapalem. In this incident, Narayana Reddy suffered a slight injury to his head and his right leg was broken. He was taken to Hospital in Yarragondapalem in 108 vehicle.



After initial treatment there, he was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. The driver of the car sustained minor injuries in the accident. Only Kandula Narayana Reddy and the driver were in the car at the time of the accident while speeding seems to be the cause of the accident. The car was also destroyed in the accident.



The full details regarding this accident are yet to be known. Kandula Narayana Reddy took out a padayatra in Podili in Markapuram constituency in solidarity on the occasion of completion of 100 days of Nara Lokesh Yuvagalam padayatra on Monday.