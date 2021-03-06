TDP promises Job Melas for unemployed every 6 months

Amaravati: As the YCP Government failed in generating employment, the TDP will conduct the Job Melas every six months at municipalities and municipal corporations, Vangalapudi Anitha, politburo member, informed in a statement on Friday.



The TDP promised in its urban election manifesto that it will organise Job Melas to provide employment to youth. Expressing confidence on winning all the contesting municipal corporations and municipalities in the elections, the TDP leader said that they would organise these Melas within a couple of months.

For instance, 39,450 companies gone into production and generated more than 5.13 lakh jobs during the tenure of the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu, according to a statement given by M Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries and Commerce in the 34th session of the Council, she recalled. It was estimated that more than Rs 5 lakh crore investments came into the State at that time.

In contrast, there is no new employment for the youth in the State under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Adding to that more than Rs 2 lakh crore expected investments gone away in the last 20 months, Anitha said.

The AP stood in the first rank amongst all the Indian States in ease of doing business for two consecutive years including 2016 and 2017 during the TDP regime. But now, there is an unfavourable environment for the industrial sector and the industrialists are scared to invest in AP.

The policies adopted by the YCP government paved the way for increased unemployment in the State. Policy paralysis, failure of law and order and boundless corruption hampered the industrial growth now. She added that the number of employees in IT sector increased from mere 5,000 to more than 35,000 in the State within a span of 20 months during the tenure of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh as IT Minister.