TDP protests over GO restricting public meetings

Guntur: TDP leaders staged protests against GO No 1 issued by the government banning public meetings and rallies and burnt copies of the GO in Guntur city and Narasaraopet town on Thursday. They raised slogans against the GO and demanded the government withdrawal of the GO immediately.

TDP Politburo member Nakka Anand Babu wore black shirt and staged a protest at Ambedkar's statue near his house at Vasantharayapuram and burnt copies of the GO. Speaking on this occasion, he said the YSRCP government is using the GO to take revenge on the leader of the Opposition.

Police officials did not allow him to come out of the house. Earlier, police detained him at his house at Vasantharayapuram of Guntur city.

TDP Guntur urban president Degala Prabhakara Rao demanded the government to withdraw the GO immediately. He was detained at his house in Guntur city.

Similarly, former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar was detained at his house in Ponnur. Later, he came out and burnt the copies of the GO and demanded the government to withdraw it.

Dr Kodela Sivaram was placed under house arrest in Sattenapalli town. Police foiled his protest against them for trying to obstruct TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam. He warned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to pay heavy price for trying to obstruct the visit of the Opposition leader in the State Legislative Assembly.