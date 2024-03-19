TDP Puttaparthi candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy assures of providing water to ponds

Telugu Desam Party candidate for Puttaparthi constituency, Palle Sindhura Reddy, has vowed to prioritize providing water to all the ponds in the area as her first duty if elected. She made this commitment during an election campaign in Nagireddy Palli, Vangampally, and Iragampally villages of Kotacheruvu Mandal, where she was joined by her husband Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy and TDP district leaders.

During the campaign, Reddy highlighted the benefits of the Super Six scheme introduced by the Telugu Desam Party, emphasizing its impact on the poor. She also promised to provide 20,000 crop investment assistance annually to farmers with Pattadaru pass books, as well as monthly pensions to BCs over 50 years old. Additionally, she pledged to provide three free gas cylinders to every household and bring water to all ponds in the backward Puttaparthi constituency through the Handri Neeva project.

Reddy further discussed plans for economic development in the area, including setting up industries to provide job opportunities for unemployed youth. She stressed that only with the Telugu Desam Party in power, led by Chandrababu Naidu, could the state and constituency truly develop. She urged voters to support the party’s cycle symbol in the upcoming election to make Chandrababu Naidu the Chief Minister once again.

The campaign event was attended by TDP leaders and activists, including former MPTC Suresh Naidu, Sarpanch Venkatesh, and Telugu youth president Harsha.Various TDP leaders and activists participated in the event to show their support for Reddy and the party's platform.




























