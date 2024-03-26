TDP raises doubts on police role in probe

Vijayawada: The case of massive drug haul at Visakhapatnam port is now turning murkier. Doubts are being raised over the claims of the Sandhya Aqua Exports regarding certification of the container and the quality of dry yeast reportedly loaded into the containers which CBI recently had seized and which reportedly contained 25,000 kg narcotic drugs.

At a media conference here on Monday, the TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram alleged that the police were not cooperating with the CBI in the probe and was trying to see that the case gets diluted.

Referring to the bus of the Sandhya Aqua which were found parked at the Kothamulapeta SEZ colony for three days, he said though the bus was full of documents, bills, receipts, computer hard discs, etc., the police did not deem it necessary to hand it over to the CBI.

Instead, they sent the bus back to the company.

If the police were cooperating with the CBI as claimed by the Visakhapatnam police commissioner the other day, then the bus should not have been handed over the company. The story does not end here. Pattabhi said there are many discrepancies in the case.

Sandhya Aqua company had in a statement said that the company had placed an order to ICC, Brazil, for a quantity of 25,000 kg dry yeast for the first time on a trial basis and made full payment for it. It said, “The consignment has been duly certified for its contents by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply – MAPA, Federative Republic of Brazil.”

But Pattabhi Ram said according to the company, Brazil had certified the consignment on January 17 while the website of the logistics company which handled the container clearly mentions that the ship had left for Hamburg on January 14. How can Brazil Ministry of Agriculture certify the content three days after the ship left the port, he questioned.

He alleged that this issue too needs to be probed in-depth by the CBI. He said the role of the key figures who are reportedly involved in this which includes Konam Veerabhadra, V Vijayasai Reddy be thoroughly probed.