TDP rank & file upbeat with visit of high-profile leaders

Anantapur-Sathya Sai: The morale of TDP leaders and workers is very high with the district being bombarded with rallies and yatras by its high-profile leaders including Nara Lokesh, local leaders and of late by TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

It all started with the blue-eyed boy of TDP Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ with him trotting the length and breadth of Anantapur and Sathya Sai districts for over 10 days, followed by local padayatras by former minister Paritala Sunitha and other leaders.

Sunitha launched a Mahila Sadhikaratha yatra aiming to connect with women folk of all political shades.

This is again followed-up by the visit of Naidu of late to focus on neglect of irrigation projects by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The non-stop political activity in the undivided district, has not only re-energised the party cadre and second rung of leadership in the party, all programmes contributed to infusing new lease of life in the party.

Also, an atmosphere has been created in the party to make believe all concerned in the party that TDP is bouncing back to power undoubtedly. JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s rhetoric too has electrified the political climate so much and the leaders in the party are asserting day and night that bad days are over for the party.

At the constituency level in the district, the party has dynamic and seasoned leaders, who believe that Chandrababu magic is alive and kicking and would bring back yellow party to power.

Equally over-confident is the YSRCP camp, who beyond a shadow of doubt believes that the welfare schemes would propel their party to victory, although with a reduced majority.

All ex-MLAs, who are constituency in-charges, are in an upbeat mood, touring their constituencies in a systematic way and firming up their victory chances.

Most of the TDP constituency in-charges are likely to be re-nominated as also most of the sitting MLAs in the YSRCP camp.