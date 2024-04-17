TDP rebel leaders disappointed over Naidu’s stance

Srikakulam: TDP rebel leaders are disappointed as the party national president N ChandraBabu Naidu is not willing to change candidates. He toured Srikakulam on Monday and Tuesday as part of election campaign. On knowing about the firm decision of Chandrababu Naidu not to alter MLA candidates, rebel leaders in Srikakulam and Pathapatnam Assembly constituencies Gunda Lakshmidevi and Kalamata Venkata Ramana were disappointed. Former minister Gunda Appala Surya Narayana and his wife and former MLA Lakshmidevi both met the TDP chief at Palasa on Tuesday. Later, they decided to resign from the TDP and also stay away from active politics. In the wake of internal politics within the party, Lakshmidevi was denied Srikakulam Assembly ticket.

Later, they have made several attempts and put pressure on the TDP national president but failed to get the ticket.

Pathapatnam rebel leader Venkata Ramana did not meet Naidu at Palasa. He decided to contest as independent candidate in Pathapatnam Assembly seat.